1 arrested after fatal crash on West Side, 1 person still on the run, SAPD says

SAN ANTONIO – One person has been arrested after a fatal crash on the West Side, and another person is still on the run, according to San Antonio police.

Officers responded to the crash around 12:38 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of West Travis and Northwest 24th streets.

A Nissan Sentra traveling south on 24th Street collided with a Chevrolet Silverado traveling west on Travis Street, police said.

The driver of the Chevrolet had disregarded a stop sign, leading to the crash, police said.

A 23-year-old passenger was ejected from the Nissan. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The drivers of both vehicles fled the scene on foot, according to police.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 27-year-old man, was apprehended by officers a few blocks away from the crash scene. Police said he showed signs of intoxication and was arrested.

The 27-year-old man was taken to a hospital with minor injuries. Once he is released from the hospital, he will be booked for intoxication manslaughter and collision involving death, police said.

When found, police said the driver of the Nissan will also be charged with collision involving death.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional information was not immediately available.

