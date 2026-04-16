WATCH: KSAT’s Fiesta Fiesta special to kick off Fiesta 2026

¡Viva! It’s time for Fiesta, San Antonio!

KSAT will help kick off the 11-day party with a purpose on Thursday, April 16, with live coverage from Fiesta Fiesta.

KSAT anchors Myra Arthur and Ernie Zuniga will be live from Travis Park for the official kickoff.

You can watch live coverage in this article starting at 8 p.m. If there’s not a livestream available, check back at a later time.

For anyone interested in attending any other Fiesta event, KSAT has everything you need to know about the 11-day celebration on our Fiesta page!

Also, be sure to check the weather forecast from the KSAT Weather Authority team before heading out to Fiesta events so you can dress appropriately.

If you’re planning to head to Fiesta, submit your photos and videos on KSAT Connect!

Watch Fiesta coverage live on KSAT

Here’s when you can watch some of the biggest events on KSAT 12, KSAT Plus (our free streaming app), YouTube and KSAT.com.

Thursday, April 16 : Fiesta Fiesta , 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. , 8-10 p.m. at Travis Park. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Monday, April 20 : Texas Cavaliers River Parade and River Parade en Español , coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the SA Live River Parade After Party. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage starts at 7 p.m., followed by the— Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Thursday, April 23 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on , coverage starts at 7 p.m. at the Alamo Stadium. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Friday, April 24 : Battle of Flowers Parade and Battle of Flowers en Español , coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage begins at 10 a.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : Fiesta Pooch Parade , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on , coverage starts at 7:30 a.m. at Heights Pool in Alamo Heights. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : King William Fair Parade , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on , coverage begins at 8 a.m. — Watch on KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25 : Battle of Flowers Band Festival , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. , 2-5 p.m. (rebroadcast) — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

Saturday, April 25: Fiesta Flambeau Parade and Flambeau en Español, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, and KSAT Plus. and, coverage starts at 7 p.m. — Watch on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus.

You can get more information about how to stream KSAT 12 for free here.

This is just a partial list. As Fiesta gets closer, we will update our plans, which may include covering even more events live.

Stay tuned!

Find more news on KSAT’s Fiesta page. You can also sign up for our free Things To Do and Fiesta newsletters.

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