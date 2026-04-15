Teacher released from San Antonio hospital after being shot by student at Hill Country College Prep HS Authorities believe a 15-year-old student turned the gun on himself after shooting a teacher on March 30 A shooting was reported at Hill Country College Preparatory High School on Monday, March 30, 2026. (KSAT) SAN ANTONIO – A teacher at Hill Country College Preparatory High School who was shot by a 15-year-old student has been released from a San Antonio hospital, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
On Wednesday, Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds confirmed to KSAT the teacher, who has not been identified, was released from the hospital as of last week.
>> What we know about the deadly shooting at Hill Country College Preparatory High School near Bulverde
Authorities believe the student shot himself after shooting the teacher on March 30. The student has not been publicly identified.
Earlier this week, the Comal County District Attorney’s Office asked the Texas Attorney General’s Office whether the county has to
release the student’s identity.
KSAT Investigates has
submitted requests to multiple agencies, including the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Comal County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, for the student’s identity since the shooting.
The sheriff’s office said its investigation remains ongoing.
KSAT continues to follow developments in the Hill Country College Preparatory High School shooting. Read more of our reporting:
Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.
About the Authors Andrea K. Moreno headshot
Andrea K. Moreno is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. She graduated from Texas State University with an electronic media degree and a minor in psychology. She also attended San Antonio College, where she held several positions at The Ranger, now known as The Sundial, for three years.
Sandra Ibarra is an assignments editor at KSAT 12.
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