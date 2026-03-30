Shooting involving teacher, student reported at Hill Country Preparatory College High School in Comal ISD

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – The Hill Country Preparatory College High School near Bulverde is on lockdown following a shooting involving a student and a teacher on Monday morning, a source told KSAT 12 News.

In a Facebook post, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office said one person was shot on campus and taken to a hospital. It is unknown if a suspect is in custody.

“Law enforcement is actively working to secure the area,” the post reads.

The campus is located at 3615 Mustang Vista, south of Bulverde.

In a letter to parents, Principal Julie Wiley said law enforcement officials are on campus and the building is secure.

“Students and staff are in a secure area and the threat has been contained,” Wiley said.

Comal County Sheriff’s Office said students are being transported to Bulverde Middle School, 29975 Wiley Road, for reunification with parents.

Hill Country Preparatory College High School is in the Comal Independent School District.

This is a breaking news story and KSAT has crews at the scene. The story will be updated as more information becomes available.

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