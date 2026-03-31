Ecumenical Center urges communication, support after deadly school shooting in Comal County

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – In the aftermath of a deadly school shooting in Comal County, mental health professionals at the Ecumenical Center are urging families to focus on communication, awareness and emotional support.

Authorities believe a 15-year-old male student shot a teacher at Hill Country College Preparatory High School near Bulverde, Texas, before turning the gun on himself.

>> What we know about the deadly shooting at Hill Country College Preparatory High School near Bulverde

The student died at the scene, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, while the teacher was taken to a San Antonio hospital. The teacher’s condition has not been released.

As the investigation continues, leaders at the Ecumenical Center said the psychological impact of such violence can extend far beyond the campus.

“The safety and well-being of everyone ... It’s such a sad time,” said Mary Beth Fisk, CEO of the Ecumenical Center.

Fisk said one of the first steps for families is helping children and teens understand they are safe.

“It’s important that we establish we are not currently in that situation, but we are in a safe situation,” Fisk said.

She emphasized that parents and caregivers should create space for open conversations, allowing young people to ask questions and express emotions.

“We need to listen carefully, we need to reflect,” Fisk said.

According to the Ecumenical Center, being approachable is key, especially for teenagers who may struggle to process traumatic events but still need reassurance and clarity.

For younger children, Fisk recommends a more measured approach.

“It’s important to keep it simple, just give concrete answers to their questions and make sure we’re not overexposing them to more trauma,” she said.

The center also stresses that parents must take care of their own mental health to effectively support their children.

“Model healthy behaviors; if you’re anxious, your children are going to be anxious,” Fisk said. “Do your very best to reach out to get the support you need before reaching out to help your children.”

Fisk added that limiting social media exposure and verifying information can help reduce anxiety in the days following a traumatic event.

She also encouraged families to watch for warning signs, including changes in sleep, appetite or behavior.

“Look for any aggressive type of behavior, sleeplessness, an inability to eat or sleep or rest,” she said.

The Ecumenical Center is offering resources and access to trained professionals for those struggling in the wake of the shooting, emphasizing that support is available not only for those directly affected, but for anyone experiencing distress.

Community members seeking help can find more information or schedule services through the center’s website.

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