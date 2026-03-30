Reports of students violence against Comal ISD educators surged over 3 school years, data shows

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Reports of students injuring Comal Independent School District educators increased nearly 20 times over the last three school years, according to data analyzed by KSAT Investigates.

On Monday, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office said a 15-year-old student died after shooting a teacher at Hill Country College Preparatory High School.

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That teacher was taken to a hospital in San Antonio, according to a Facebook post from the sheriff’s office. They did not provide details on her condition.

The incident is the latest in a pattern of student-caused violence against educators, KSAT Investigates has been uncovering as part of our two-year-long “Dangerous Lessons” investigation.

Teachers, paraprofessionals and administrators have shared stories and photos with KSAT Investigates of the bruises, scars and fractures they have gotten on the job.

What the data reveals about Comal ISD and your district

The Texas Education Agency confirmed to KSAT that it does not keep track of the number of student-caused injuries reported by educators.

KSAT Investigates has spent the last few years gathering data from districts, which are not kept consistently. We previously reported that several districts do not have data from several years ago.

Through an analysis of records from the last three full school years, KSAT Investigates found nearly 8,000 reports of student-caused injuries.

In Comal ISD, data collected by KSAT Investigates shows that reports of student-caused injuries were nearly 20 times higher in the 2024-25 school year than in the two school years prior.

According to the injury reports, Comal ISD educators reported being bitten, headbutted and choked by students during the 2024-25 school year.

Tell us your story

KSAT Investigates reporter Daniela Ibarra is not done investigating violence against teachers in the classroom, and she needs your help.

If you’ve experienced violence in the classroom or if you’re the parent of a student who has injured a teacher and want to share your story, we want to hear from you.

You can share your story and any photos or videos of the injuries or aftermath by filling out this form or by emailing Ibarra at dibarra@ksat.com.

Daniela is an IRE 2025 Chauncey Bailey Investigative Reporting Fellow. This story is part of her yearlong project focusing on teacher injuries by students.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.