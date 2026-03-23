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KSAT Investigates

‘The PTSD will never go away’: Teachers discuss classroom violence, answer viewer questions

Daniela Ibarra, Investigative Reporter

Eddie Latigo, Photojournalist

Joshua Saunders, Photojournalist

Carolena Estrada, Intern

A panel of teachers talk about student-caused injuries and classroom violence with KSAT Investigates reporter Daniela Ibarra (Eddie Latigo, Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

As part of our conversation about classroom safety, KSAT Investigates brought together a panel of three teachers who have experienced violence from students firsthand.

They come from different backgrounds: two work with special education students, while the other teaches in general population classrooms.

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The conversation tackled difficult but important topics:

  • The death of Brandeis High School instructional aide Alfred “Mr. Fred” Jimenez, whose fatal injury after being pushed by a student has become the focal point in the broader discussion about educator safety
  • the decision to press charges against students
  • support from school districts
  • the role parents play in student violence

Violence against teachers can be uncomfortable to talk about, and many educators who contacted KSAT said they were too afraid to speak publicly. Still, they expressed hope that conversations like this one could push for change.

Ahead of the panel, KSAT asked viewers on social media to submit questions. Hundreds responded, raising concerns about classroom safety, discipline and how incidents are handled.

Those questions were taken directly to the teachers, who answered based on their own experiences inside the classroom.

The discussion is part of KSAT’s continuing effort to highlight what educators are facing — and to give them a voice in a conversation many say is long overdue.

Tell us your story

KSAT Investigates reporter Daniela Ibarra is not done investigating violence against teachers in the classroom, and she needs your help.

If you’ve experienced violence in the classroom or if you’re the parent of a student who has injured a teacher and want to share your story, we want to hear from you.

You can share your story and any photos or videos of the injuries or aftermath by filling out this form or by emailing Ibarra at dibarra@ksat.com.

Daniela is an IRE 2025 Chauncey Bailey Investigative Reporting Fellow. This story is part of her yearlong project focusing on teacher injuries by students.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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