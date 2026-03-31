What we know about the deadly shooting at Hill Country College Preparatory High School near Bulverde

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Authorities believe a 15-year-old student turned the gun on himself after shooting a teacher at Hill Country College Preparatory High School on Monday.

The male student was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

The teacher was taken to a hospital in San Antonio. In a news conference Monday afternoon, Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said the teacher’s condition is unknown.

Here’s what we know so far about the shooting.

Shooting reported Monday morning

The Hill Country College Preparatory High School, located near Bulverde at 3615 Mustang Vista, was placed on lockdown at 8:34 a.m. Monday, March 30.

In a Facebook post Monday, the sheriff’s office said it was “responding to reports of a shooting this morning near a high school in the Bulverde area.”

At 9:20 a.m., the school said in a separate Facebook post that “students and staff are in a secure area and the threat has been contained.”

The sheriff’s office said there was not an “active shooter situation” at 10:08 a.m.

Reynolds said the shooting happened on campus but did not specify where.

Multiple agencies responded to the school and the “situation was contained very, very quickly,” he said.

Students were transported by bus to nearby Bulverde Middle School for reunification with parents.

“No one will be allowed back to the HCCPHS campus for belongings or parked cars until law enforcement officials release the campus,” the high school said.

Student turned gun on himself, teacher hospitalized

Reynolds said authorities believe the student shot himself after shooting the teacher.

Neither have been publicly identified as of Monday afternoon.

The sheriff said his office is investigating the connection between the student and the teacher.

Watch the full Monday afternoon news conference below:

The deceased student’s family was in the reunification line on Monday, according to Reynolds. He said authorities will speak to them as they investigate where the firearm came from.

He said the sheriff’s office will continue to have a presence as needed, and their focus is on supporting those affected.

“What happened today is something no community ever wants to face, but we prepare for something that we hope never occurs,” he said.

Classes canceled, counseling offered

In a letter to parents, Principal Julie Wiley said there will be no school Tuesday, March 31, “to allow time for our families and staff to process and begin healing.”

Wiley said counselors will be available to students and families from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday at Mammen Family Public Library, located at 131 Bulverde Crossing.

Any vehicles or personal belongings left on campus will remain secured until further notice, Wiley said, and guidance will be sent out about how to retrieve items.

“Please know we are here to support our students, staff and families during this time,” Wiley said.

>> Ecumenical Center urges communication, support after deadly school shooting in Comal County

The Ecumenical Center is offering resources and access to trained professionals for those struggling in the wake of the shooting, emphasizing that support is available not only for those directly affected, but for anyone experiencing distress.

Community members seeking help can find more information or schedule services through the center’s website.

Students, parents react to shooting

Sarah Valdez, a mother of a freshman at the school, said it’s sad that this is a reality for students.

“We got an alert from Comal ISD that the school is on lockdown, and I called my son, even though I knew they’re not supposed to be using phones,” Valdez said.

Jesse Lopez said that he’ll hold onto his daughter once they reunite, but it’ll be difficult telling her that she has to eventually go back to class.

“That’s going to be hard to do because, for one, she has autism, and she’ll be afraid to go back, she’ll be real afraid to go back,” Lopez said.

A female sophomore student told KSAT she was walking down the stairs with a friend when they heard the gunfire. She said her debate teacher saw them on the staircase and shouted, “Get into a room, get into a room.”

Reports of student violence surged in the district

Reports of students injuring Comal Independent School District educators increased nearly 20 times over the last three school years, according to data analyzed by KSAT Investigates.

In Comal ISD, data collected by KSAT Investigates shows that reports of student-caused injuries were nearly 20 times higher in the 2024-25 school year than in the two school years prior.

According to the injury reports, Comal ISD educators reported being bitten, headbutted and choked by students during the 2024-25 school year.

Around 250 students attend the school

Hill Country College Preparatory High School is in Comal ISD, about half an hour north of San Antonio.

It is a specialized high school as a “school of choice” within Comal ISD and was founded in August 2020.

About 250 students attend the school, Reynolds said Monday.

The school began as freshmen only but has grown to offer grades 9-12. It focuses on college, career and military readiness, and STEAM and is a New Technology High School (NTN).

The school initially operated on the campus of Spring Branch Middle School but has since moved to its own dedicated campus.

It collaborates with area colleges, including the University of Texas and Northeast Lakeview College, and offers more than a dozen Advanced Placement courses.

More coverage of this story on KSAT.com: