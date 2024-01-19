Where to find counseling resources to cope with grief, mental health struggles

SAN ANTONIO – Listening to the news of tragedies can be hard on anyone, from those directly connected to viewers who are keeping up with the story. The Department of Justice’s report on the Robb Elementary shooting in Uvalde is difficult to process for many.

“Today was really painful just listening again to the newscast. Any parent just listening to it would be very difficult because you identify so much with these children,” said Marian Sokol, CEO of the Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas.

For those dealing with anxiety, depression, or stress, it’s important to communicate those feelings and emotions.

Sokol said tragedies, like the one in Uvalde, can often leave people feeling powerless. She recommends that instead of focusing on what you can’t do, you try giving back to your community or helping those you can.

Sokol advises those struggling with mental trauma to take advantage of the resources available.

List of resources

Catholic Charities

Low-cost counseling provided for grief support and a variety of concerns.

https://ccaosa.org/counseling/

Counseling Services: 210-377-1133

Main office: 210-222-1294

Address: 2911 S New Braunfels Ave 78210

------------------------------------------------------

The Ecumenical Center

Counseling offered for grief and a variety of concerns. Fee subsidies offered for more affordable services. Clinical counseling and/or faith-based counseling available.

https://www.ecrh.org/counseling/

Main office: 210-616-0885

Fax: 210-616-0845

Address: 8310 Ewing Halsell Drive at the corner of Wurzbach, 78229

------------------------------------------------------

Family Service Association

Affordable counseling offered for grief support and a variety of concerns for individuals, groups, families, teenagers, and adults offered at home or office locations. Counseling services for children 0-8 years offered at home or on site.

https://family-service.org/mental-wellness/

Counseling Services: 210-299-2406

Main office: 210-299-2400

Fax: 210-299-4498

Address: 702 San Pedro Ave 78212

------------------------------------------------------

Family Service Association-Mobile Mental Wellness Collaborative

Family Service partner with other local community nonprofits on the Care Zone at South San ISD, Harlandale ISD, and Edgewood ISD providing mental health services at no cost for elementary, middle, and high school students and their families.

https://family-service.org/mental-wellness/

Counseling Services: 210-216-0698

Main office: 210-299-2400

------------------------------------------------------

Jewish Family Services

Affordable income-based services provided for grief support and a variety of concerns. Referral form on website and email to referrals@jfs-sa.org

https://jfs-sa.org/mental-health-services/

Intake Line: 210-302-6808

Northside office: 210-302-6920

12500 NW Military Hwy, 78231

Southside office: 210-533-1112

1151 Mission Road, 78210

------------------------------------------------------

UTSA Sarabia Family Counseling Clinic

Free counseling services provided to the community for a variety of concerns.

https://education.utsa.edu/research-service-centers/sarabia-family-counseling-center/

Location: UTSA Downtown Campus; 3rd floor of the Durango Building (DB 3.304)

Main office: 210-458-2055

------------------------------------------------------

St. Mary’s University Family Life Center

Affordable income-based services provided for grief support and a variety of concerns. Can schedule an appointment by also using online form.

https://www.stmarytx.edu/outreach/counseling/

Location: 251 W. Ligustrum 78228

Main office: 210-438-6411

------------------------------------------------------

Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas

Affordable income-based services provided for grief support and a variety of concerns. No one is denied services because they cannot pay. Several locations offered (map of locations on website).

https://www.mhm.org/services/community-counseling/

Main contact: 210-692-0234

------------------------------------------------------

Any Baby Can

Provide guidance and direction for families of children and youth with special needs, including autism.

https://www.anybabycansa.org/

Main contact: 210-692-0234

------------------------------------------------------

MILITARY OR VETERAN LOSS

TAPS - Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors offers bereavement support for families of fallen soldiers.

TAPS.ORG

TAPS Helpline: 800-959-8277