Parents, student express safety concerns after student shoots teacher at Comal ISD campus

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Hill Country Preparatory College High School remains on lockdown after a student shot a teacher on Monday morning.

The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement on Facebook that a 15-year-old student died at the scene after shooting the teacher.

The teacher was taken to a hospital in San Antonio for treatment, the statement said. There were no details provided on her condition.

The campus is located off U.S. Highway 281 near Bulverde. The students were taken to Bulverde Middle School to be reunited with their parents.

Sarah Valdez, a mother of a freshman at Hill Country Preparatory College High School, said it’s sad that this is a reality for students.

“We got an alert from Comal ISD that the school is on lockdown, and I called my son, even though I knew they’re not supposed to using phones,” Valdez said.

Comal Independent School District follows House Bill 1481, which prohibits the use of electronic devices, including phones, during instructional time, lunch and hallway passing periods.

Jesse Lopez stated that he’ll hold onto his daughter once they reunite, but it’ll be difficult telling her that she has to eventually go back to class.

“That’s going to be hard to do because, for one, she has autism, and she’ll be afraid to go back, she’ll be real afraid to go back,” Lopez said.

A female sophomore student told KSAT that she was walking down the stairs with a friend when they heard the gunfire occur. She also said her debate teacher saw them on the staircase and shouted, “Get into a room, get into a room.”

“I feel really grateful, especially since I know that God was with me during that time, and he really protected me and I know he’s protecting everybody in that gym right now,“ the student said. ”I’m so grateful I had my phone. If I didn’t have my phone, it would’ve been so much worse. I immediately texted both my parents, and I got on the news and immediately understood what was happening.”

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