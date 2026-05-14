‘You are not alone’: Widow serves more than 1,000 widows through New Braunfels ministry

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – Becoming a widow can be a devastating blow emotionally, mentally — and in today’s society — financially. One New Braunfels nonprofit ministry is working to make sure no widow feels alone or isolated.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said widowhood often results in a steep decline in economic stability. On average, the average widow’s household income drops nearly $30,000.

Sixteen percent of newly widowed seniors fall below the federal poverty line.

These statistics are just a part of the secondary losses a widow can experiences.

“Whenever I ask the question, ‘What do you need?’ I am also told, ‘To be seen, and understood and a place to for them to get support from others,’” Beauty From Ashes Ministries founder and president Lori Bohning told KSAT.

Bohning founded the organization nearly 10 years ago. Since then, she said she has helped with supporting more than 1,000 widows.

Lori Bohning said she was inspired to start Beauty From Ashes Ministries by both her brokenness and faith. (Beauty From Ashes Ministries)

“We have funds to help, for example, if there is a lady who is in need of car repair or help with rent or childcare,” Bohning said. “We also have a list of resources in community if we cannot answer or help with a specific need.”

Bohning described the ministry as a relational connecting ministry filled with Christian-centered talks and life-rebuilding workshops.

“We have the talks about widow topics that move the ladies with different perspectives,” she said. “Just giving them hope when they leave. We have share circles, workshops like home maintenance and cyber security and then social events.”

The widows come together to bond — working through emotional, behavioral, cognitive and other pains that go beyond the grief itself.

“It is called ‘widow brain,’” Bohning said. “They say in scans it looks like you have a brain trauma or injury.”

Bohning is all too familiar with this kind of grief. She lost her husband to cancer in 2015.

“It took me about a year to accept he is not walking through those doors ever again,” she said. “Being a Christian, I know he’s in heaven, and that brings me so much peace.”

Bohning lives in the sweet memories of her husband before his passing.

“Rob was a Marine, so he was protective, and I really liked that,” Bohning said. “Very thoughtful and kind and down to Earth. Super funny. He would make these faces at church or something and I would be the one getting in trouble from laughing. What I miss the most is his honesty and integrity. There wasn’t a doubt in my mind that he loved me every day.”

Though it was painful seeing his condition worsen during the final days, Bohning knew he was strong.

“He survived a lot,” Bohning said. “Surgeries, and even treatment in Japan. He wanted to live for us. He fought to the very end for us.”

Bohning said she will never stop mourning the loss, but she believes that God is in control.

“I had to have gone through this to start this ministry,” Bohning said. “I understand widows and was able to create this program through the pain of my loss. There is beauty in some of this journey where God comes in and shows you (that) you are not alone.”

She learned that with the average American church having at least 40 widows, her goal is to connect with as many church leaders as she can to help train congregations with the BFA program, serving as a lifestyle changing resource for widows.

Anyone who would like to support Bohning’s mission or participate in the nonprofit’s upcoming 5K fundraiser, click here.

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