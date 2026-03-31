Hill Country College Prep shooting: Resources for families, how to talk to students

Hill Country College Preparatory High School in New Braunfels was the scene of a shooting March 30, 2026, in which a 15-year-old student shot a teacher before turning the gun on himself.

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – A 15-year-old student shot a teacher at Hill Country College Preparatory High School on Monday before turning the gun on himself, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.

In the wake of the shooting, the Comal Independent School District is reminding families that even after a situation is resolved, the emotional impact on students can be lasting.

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Comal ISD provided the following resources to families in their community:

What parents can expect from students

It is normal for children to experience a wide range of emotions following a traumatic event like a school shooting. Comal ISD says parents should watch for the following reactions in their children:

Increase in activity level

Decrease in concentration and attention

Increase in irritability and anger

Sadness, grief, and/or withdrawal

Physical complaints (headaches, stomachaches, aches and pains)

Staying focused on the stressful event (talking repeatedly about it)

How to support students at home

Comal ISD is encouraging parents to create space for open conversation with their children. Let them know it is OK to feel upset, worried or confused — and that some children may prefer creative outlets like drawing, writing or music to express their feelings.

Parents are also urged to listen calmly without rushing to “fix” their child’s emotions, as a calm presence alone can be reassuring. Reminding children that adults at school and in the community work together daily to keep students safe can also help ease lingering fear.

Keeping routines consistent, limiting exposure to rumors and social media, and watching for ongoing changes in sleep, appetite, mood or behavior are additional steps families can take to support their children’s well-being.

Mental health resources

School counselors and student support specialists will be available to speak with students who need support. Parents may also consider reaching out to their child’s pediatrician or a licensed mental health professional, or contacting their health insurance provider to identify in-network options.

The following community resources are also available:

Comal Cares: A directory of human services — including nonprofit organizations, congregations and government agencies — serving the New Braunfels area. comalcares.org/directory

San Antonio Community Resource Directory (SACRD): A directory of human services for the greater San Antonio area. sacrd.org/directory

Hill Country MHDD Centers (Comal, Hays, Kendall counties): Provides behavioral health, substance abuse, crisis care and other services for adults and children. 830-792-3300; Crisis Hotline: 1-877-466-0660

Bluebonnet Trails Community Services (Guadalupe County): Offers comprehensive services supporting individuals and families throughout a lifetime. 844-309-6385; Crisis Hotline: 1-800-841-1255

Center for Health Care Services (Bexar County): Provides integrated care for children and adults with mental health conditions, substance use challenges and intellectual or developmental disabilities. 833-501-2427; Crisis Helpline: 800-316-9241

Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine (TCHATT): Provides virtual counseling and treatment services for students, accessible through a school counselor. Services include short-term counseling for depression, anxiety, self-harm, suicidal feelings and trauma, as well as medication treatment for ADHD and mood disorders, and referrals for long-term care when needed.

Hope Hospice Children’s Grief Program: Offers counseling, support groups and grief camps in a safe environment for children and teens. 830-625-7525

Children’s Bereavement Center of South Texas: Founded in 1997, this nonprofit organization helps children and families grieve the death of a loved one. 210-736-4847

Partnerships

Communities In Schools of South Central Texas: Gives students community support, and empowers them to stay in school and achieve in life.

Connections — Individual, Family Services: Provides short-term, strengths-based counseling at no cost for children ages 6 to 17.

Hotlines

988 Suicide, Crisis Lifeline: Free and confidential support available 24/7 for mental health struggles, emotional distress, substance use concerns or anyone who just needs someone to talk to. Call or text: 988; Text “CONNECT” to 741741; 988lifeline.org

Texas Youth Helpline: Free and confidential services for youth, parents and family members in crisis. Call or text: 1-800-989-6884

National Domestic Violence Hotline: Free, confidential support from trained expert advocates for survivors of domestic violence. 1-800-799-7233; Chat: thehotline.org; Text “START” to 88788

National Runaway Safeline: 1-800-RUNAWAY; 1800RUNAWAY.org

Crisis centers

Crisis Center of Comal County: Offers safe services for those who have experienced domestic violence or sexual assault. 830-620-4357

Children’s Advocacy Center of Comal County: Provides forensic interviews, counseling, family advocacy and multidisciplinary team coordination. 830-626-2543

ChildSafe (Bexar County) : A trauma-focused care center for child victims and survivors of abuse and neglect. 210-675-9000.

For additional support, contact the Comal ISD Counseling Department.

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