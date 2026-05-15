Man struck, killed by second vehicle after single-vehicle crash on Interstate 35, police say The incident happened on I-35 northbound near Binz-Engleman Road Police lights at a crime scene. (WDIV) SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police said a 27-year-old man was hit and killed by a vehicle after his own single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.
The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. along Interstate 35 northbound near Binz-Engleman Road.
According to a preliminary report, the man was traveling northbound when he lost control of the vehicle and hit a guardrail. After he exited his vehicle, police said the man was struck by a separate vehicle.
The driver of the second vehicle fled the scene, SAPD said.
Following the crash, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) said all northbound lanes of Interstate 35 were closed. Those lanes have since reopened.
SAPD said its investigation is ongoing.
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Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022.
Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.
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Rocky Garza Jr. is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12 News.
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