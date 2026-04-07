Classes resume at Hill Country College Preparatory High School after deadly shooting on campus

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – Classes at Hill Country College Preparatory High School will resume on Tuesday, eight days after a 15-year-old student shot a teacher and then fatally shot himself.

In a post on X, the Comal Independent School District said that students and staff are in their thoughts as they return to campus.

“The Falcon Family is strong, and we’re proud of the way this community continues to care for and support one another,” the post said.

The school was closed for the remainder of last week after the shooting on March 30.

Many questions remain about the shooting, specifically the identities of both the teacher and the student.

As of Tuesday, April 7, Comal County officials still have not confirmed their identities, despite multiple requests from KSAT.

The student was pronounced dead at the scene, according to CCSO. The sheriff’s office said the student brought his grandfather’s gun to school, and his family was waiting in the reunification line.

Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds previously stated that the teacher is awake and conscious at a hospital in San Antonio. However, it’s unknown if she is still hospitalized.

CCSO is still investigating the unnamed student’s motive, but investigators believe he had been experiencing academic challenges, including failing several classes.

Reynolds also said the sheriff’s office is investigating the connection between the student and the teacher.

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