Student used .357 revolver from home to shoot Hill Country College Preparatory High School teacher, deputies say

COMAL COUNTY, Texas – The Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) said that a 15-year-old student used a .357 revolver to shoot a teacher at Hill Country College Preparatory High School on Monday.

In a Tuesday morning statement, the sheriff’s office said investigators confirmed the student brought the gun from his home.

The student’s motive remains under investigation. However, authorities believe that the student may have experienced “academic challenges.”

“Authorities are continuing to gather information to better understand the circumstances leading up to the incident,” CCSO said.

>> What we know about the deadly shooting at Hill Country College Preparatory High School near Bulverde

Detectives executed a search warrant at the student’s home and seized several electronic devices, according to the statement.

“These items are currently undergoing forensic examination in an effort to learn more about the student’s actions and possible motive,” CCSO said.

The teacher who was shot remains hospitalized. The sheriff’s office said it does not plan to release her identity.

“Out of respect for the victim and her family, the Comal County Sheriff’s Office will not release her identity,” the statement said, in part. “The school district will provide that information at the appropriate time.”

CCSO said its investigation remains ongoing as it continues to work closely with school officials and other law enforcement agencies.

BACKGROUND

The Hill Country College Preparatory High School, located near Bulverde at 3615 Mustang Vista, was placed on lockdown at 8:34 a.m. Monday, March 30.

The sheriff’s office stated on Facebook that it was “responding to reports of a shooting this morning near a high school in the Bulverde area.”

Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said on Monday afternoon that authorities believe the student shot himself after shooting the teacher.

The student was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff said his office is investigating the connection between the student and the teacher.

He said the shooting happened on campus but did not specify where.

Multiple agencies responded to the school and the “situation was contained very, very quickly,” he said.

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