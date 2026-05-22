Reporter Hannah Gonzales returns home to join KSAT team

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT viewers may have noticed a new presence on our social media feeds — meet Hannah Gonzales, the newest reporter to join the KSAT team.

Hannah joins KSAT from Fresno, California, but she’s no stranger to San Antonio.

She is excited to be back in the Alamo City, where she was born and raised. Here’s what to know about Hannah:

How do you feel about coming back to the Alamo City and covering news in your hometown?

It is truly an honor to be back not only reporting in my hometown, but especially at KSAT. After visiting the station during school field trips, I was sold.

I knew one day I wanted to work alongside the talented journalists at KSAT and help give my community a platform to make change, highlight the good and show how we come together when tragedy hits.

Meet Hannah Gonzales, KSAT’s newest reporter, who is excited to return to her hometown of San Antonio and share the stories that matter most to the community. (Courtesy, Hannah Gonzales)

You were born and raised in San Antonio. What are your favorite local traditions?

Fiesta and the rodeo are two events that I always look forward to! I grew up going to both, and was even in the Flambeau Parade with my dance studio, Sarita’s.

Even though I lived away from home for nearly eight years, I’ve always tried to come back to enjoy the food, fun and family.

What made you want to pursue journalism as a profession?

I was introduced to TV production during my time at Providence Catholic School. I joined the broadcast class, Provet TV, where I learned every aspect of producing a newscast, both in front of and behind the camera.

We gained hands-on experience editing, writing and interviewing classmates and teachers around campus.

That experience laid a strong foundation that helped me excel at the University of North Texas.

Hannah Gonzales joins KSAT from Fresno, California. (Courtesy, Hannah Gonzales)

When you’re not working, how do you enjoy spending your time?

I love going to Pilates, reading and spending time with my chihuahua Frankie. Even if it slows us down, we take Frankie everywhere and anywhere!

KSAT reporter Hannah Gonzales with her chihuahua Frankie. (Courtesy, Hannah Gonzales)

So far, his favorite trips have been Carmel-by-the-Sea, San Francisco and Yosemite National Park.

KSAT reporter Hannah Gonzales with her chihuahua Frankie. (Courtesy, Hannah Gonzales)

What’s a story that you’ve covered in the past that still sticks with you?

My first news station after college was in Sherman, Texas, covering North Texas and southeastern Oklahoma. The area was no stranger to severe weather. In April of 2024, an EF-4 tornado hit Marietta, Oklahoma. A semi-driver was killed in the storm, and nearly 20 businesses and homes were destroyed, including the local hospital.

Over 600 people lost their place of work overnight, and patients were transferred to other facilities while the town worked to build. Covering this kind of destruction never got easier, but it always amazed me how the communities would grow stronger every time.

If you could travel anywhere in the world, where would you go?

My favorite place to visit is Hawaii. I’ve been to Oahu twice and hope to go to Maui soon! I’m obsessed with sushi, so I could get poke bowls from Foodland every day if you let me.

But if I had to go somewhere new, I would love to travel across Europe.

KSAT reporter Hannah Gonzales with her chihuahua Frankie. (Courtesy, Hannah Gonzales)

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