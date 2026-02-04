Skip to main content
Local News

KSAT meteorologist Shelby Ebertowski is engaged

A proposal wasn’t in her forecast during a recent trip to North Dakota: Shelby said ‘yes’ under the northern lights!

KSAT DIGITAL TEAM

KSAT meteorologist Shelby Ebertowski is engaged to Seth Germundson, who proposed under the Northern Lights in North Dakota. (KSAT)

Congratulations are in order for KSAT meteorologist Shelby Ebertowski, who is engaged to Seth Germundson.

Seth popped the question last month under the northern lights in North Dakota — a seemingly ideal setting for a meteorologist.

“I went up to North Dakota to help move him down due to him just getting a new job, but little did I know that he had other plans,” Shelby explained. “We knew there was a chance of the northern lights, which we have seen together many times before. But he decided that that was the moment on Monday, Jan. 19.”

KSAT meteorologist Shelby Ebertowski is engaged to Seth Germundson, who proposed under the Northern Lights in North Dakota. (Shelby Ebertowski)

Shelby said Seth’s mother was there to take pictures of the special occasion.

“Keep in mind, it was -4 degrees and felt like -22 degrees, so after we had sprinted to the car to warm up,” she said.

Shelby, who is from Houston, met Seth three-and-a-half years ago at a Target in Grand Forks, North Dakota, where they both attended the University of North Dakota. Seth is from North Dakota.

“I knew there was an engagement in the future, as we had both talked about it before, but had no idea when. We are both very excited for our future together,” she said.

Shelby joined KSAT from Fargo, North Dakota, in January 2025.

Congratulations!

KSAT meteorologist Shelby Ebertowski is engaged to Seth Germundson, who proposed under the Northern Lights in North Dakota. (Shelby Ebertowski)

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

