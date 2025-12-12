Meet KSAT’s new meteorologist, Elliot Wilson

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT proudly welcomes Elliot Wilson, a passionate meteorologist and avid dog lover, to our team.

With a rich background in weather forecasting from his time in Texas and Oklahoma, he is thrilled to explore San Antonio and the Hill Country.

Get to know him in the Q&A below:

Welcome back to Texas! How do you feel about coming back to the Lone Star State?

It’s super exciting! My wife and I loved our time in Texas back when I worked in Waco. We’ve still got some good friends there. We love the weather here. There are endless things to do, and it’s fun being closer to the ocean!

What are you excited to explore now that you’re in San Antonio?

Everything! When we drove into the city for the first time, we couldn’t believe everything we saw — it’s endless. There’s so much to see in San Antonio: history, different cultures, Six Flags Fiesta Texas, SeaWorld San Antonio, taking in the scenery, etc. If I had to choose only one, I’d say exploring different dog parks, because we want our dogs to be able to take in the scenery, too!

What made you interested in the weather?

I’ve always been interested in weather as long as I can remember. I do remember the first time I saw a tornado — in the “Wizard of Oz,” believe it or not.

I kept asking my mom to rewind it to the opening scene with the tornado in Kansas. I thought it was super cool! After that, I always enjoyed watching those old VHS tapes of storm chasers, and I was one of the few kids who wasn’t afraid of storms whenever they rolled through.

Which type of weather do you find the most intriguing, and what captivates you about it?

At this point in my career, I’d have to say tropical weather because it’s the type of weather that I’ve yet to experience in person. Obviously, I’ve experienced tornadoes, hail, freezing rain, snow, etc., from working in Oklahoma and growing up in the Midwest, but I’ve never lived close to the ocean. I’m eager to experience tropical systems in person because once you experience the weather yourself, you begin to understand it much more.

While you’re not working, how do you enjoy spending your time?

I LOVE working out, so you’ll likely see me at the local gyms. I’ve always been an advocate for pushing your limits in all aspects of life, especially the physical. I embrace challenge.

I’m also a big dog lover. I enjoy taking my dogs to the park, and my wife and I also enjoy bringing attention to rescue dogs and the Humane Society. We have three rescue dogs, and they have changed our lives so much! We want to continue doing that.

I love playing guitar; music is a big part of my life. I’ve been playing guitar since I was 14. I enjoy the ’80s metal the most!

And now that I’m near the Hill Country, I’ll also spend my time exploring all the sights!

