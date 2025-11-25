Get to know KSAT’s new sports reporter Ashley Gonzalez

SAN ANTONIO – Meet Ashley Gonzalez, KSAT’s newest sports reporter, who is making a return to her home state of Texas.

Born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley, Ashley’s career has taken her from Corpus Christi to Jacksonville, Florida, and now back to San Antonio, where she brings her enthusiasm for sports and storytelling.

Recommended Videos

Ashley answered a few questions to help viewers get to know her better.

Welcome back to Texas! How do you feel about coming back to the Lone Star State?

Being back in the Lone Star State means the world to me because the roots I grew up with are all here. I was born and raised in the Rio Grande Valley, and San Antonio was always a reward to visit. This is because Six Flags Fiesta Texas and La Cantera are here. Then down the road, you have San Marcos. I used to float those rivers when I was tiny. Not to mention Canyon Lake is down the road.

There are so many sweet memories in this part of the world that have never faded, so living here now means I get to make more sweet memories.

What are you excited to explore now that you’re in San Antonio?

I am very excited to see how much this place has changed! I’ve been living in Jacksonville, Florida, for the last two and a half years, then before that, I was in Corpus Christi for four. I can’t wait to explore more greenery in this area. I love visiting nature preserves. My dog and I love this world we get to live in, and San Antonio does an amazing job and preserving some of the most beautiful patches of land and trails.

What made you interested in sports reporting?

As far as my career, I’ve been a sports fan since I was just baby Ash. That being said, I made it my younger self’s mission to have a career in sports.

What teams are your favorite, and why?

I don’t have many teams that I call my favorite other than the San Antonio Spurs, baby! My grandpa took me to my first Spurs game when I was a little girl. Since then, the Spurs have and will always be my No. 1 team, hands down.

Do you play sports?

I played all sports growing up! In hindsight, I think putting me in every sport was my parents’ way of getting me tired since I never stopped running around. Soccer was my first sport, then it was softball, basketball and track. I played basketball the longest and was offered an academic scholarship to play basketball! However, I didn’t take it so I could focus on getting closer to my career in college. Since I knew what I wanted to do, I trusted the process of saying goodbye to basketball when I entered college. It was my first heartbreak, but I still hoop here and there.

While you’re not working, how do you enjoy spending your time?

When I am not working, I love to be outside! I like to look up new trails to walk around, or I walk around areas similar to the Pearl. I also like to ride my bike, work out, take my pup on walks, and hang with my favorite people and family.