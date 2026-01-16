KSAT anchors hop on 2016 trend by sharing decade-old pictures, top stories

SAN ANTONIO – KSAT’s GMSA Plus team joined in on the popular 2016 trend by reflecting on highlights and personal moments from a decade ago.

On GMSA Plus on Friday, anchors shared memorable stories and experiences from the year; you can watch that in the video player above.

The segment not only highlighted personal milestones but also revisited significant local and global news events that shaped 2016.

Do you have any 2016 memories? Let us know in the comments section below.