‘My horn just gave out’: Spurs fans breaking car horns amid playoff celebrations, resulting in costly repairs

SAN ANTONIO – Honking is a San Antonio tradition after a big Spurs win. But for some fans, it’s causing damage to their vehicles and resulting in costly repairs.

Kaidon Mattison went honking last Friday night after the San Antonio Spurs’ win against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 3 of the Western Conference Semifinals.

“It was my first time going honking,” he said. “(I) got about halfway through (Commerce Street), and my horn just gave out on me.”

The only way I can describe it to you without you actually hearing it is a low, slow boat honk. Or, the deepened sound of a clown horn.

He’s not the only Spurs fan who has broken their car horn.

Erik Garcia Jr., the owner of Erik’s Automotive, said his crew has been answering calls about similar damage all week.

“What people are doing after the games while celebrating,” Garcia said, “is they’re really mashing (into the steering wheel) and breaking all the components in there.”

Garcia said car horns aren’t meant for constant use, so there’s a risk of overheating the circuit.

Repairs can take as little as an hour, but prices can range from hundreds of dollars to thousands, depending on the damage.

The best advice to those looking to protect their car while honking?

“I would just palm it,” Garcia said.

If the horn doesn’t sound right, Garcia said to take your car to a professional. He said trying to fix it yourself might cause more damage.

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