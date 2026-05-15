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Pickup Lines: San Antonio performer Jaselyn Blanchard reflects on Broadway dreams, resilience and the power of theater

The Keystone graduate and Majestic Empire Foundation leader shares her journey and her early struggles with rejection

Ernie Zuniga, Anchor/Reporter

Richard Baltazar, Video Editor

SAN ANTONIO – The latest episode of Pickup Lines features San Antonio actress, producer and arts advocate Jaselyn Blanchard.

The San Antonio native said performing has always been part of who she is.

“I suspect in the delivery room on the day you were born, you came out performing,” KSAT anchor Ernie Zuniga joked during the latest episode of Pickup Lines.

“Definitely singing and dancing,” Blanchard replied. “Maybe a little acting — jazz hands.”

Blanchard, who attended Keystone School from first through 12th grade, said some of her earliest performing memories came as part of a children’s group called “Showstoppers,” where she once served as a backup singer for Elvis impersonators.

After high school, Blanchard moved to New York to attend NYU and later worked in theater, modeling and voice acting. One of her most unusual jobs involved recording audiobooks for the BBC in Rhode Island, often voicing teenage girls with Southern accents.

Blanchard also spoke candidly about the rejection that often comes with acting and how it shaped her resilience.

“I think it was hard for me to separate out my own self-worth from not getting an acting job,” she said. “Learning how to bounce back and keep your confidence was important.”

Today, Blanchard is back in San Antonio and serves as the executive director of the Majestic Empire Foundation, helping preserve the Majestic and Empire theatres while also expanding access to arts education for local students.

The foundation offers free performing arts-based education programs that teach skills such as confidence, collaboration and resilience.

“It’s also just to make better human beings,” Blanchard said.

Blanchard also shared her thoughts on artificial intelligence and its impact on entertainment, saying she worries more about film and television jobs than live theater.

“It’s hard to replace a showman in a room,” she said.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Jaselyn Blanchard in the video player above.

More Pickup Lines episodes:

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.

Copyright 2026 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

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