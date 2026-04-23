Pickup Lines: ‘Mr. Fiesta’ reflects on South Side roots, passion for writing and his nickname

SAN ANTONIO – The latest episode of Pickup Lines features fashion expert, writer and Fiesta fanatic Michael Quintanilla.

Known around San Antonio as “Mr. Fiesta,” the longtime journalist and community figure is synonymous with the Alamo City’s most colorful season. Behind the bold hats, feathers and larger-than-life personality is a deeply personal story of perseverance, identity and family.

Born and raised on the South Side, Quintanilla grew up in a two-bedroom home with his mother and three sisters. His early life was shaped by both hardship and resilience, particularly through the influence of his mother, who left school after the fourth grade to care for her family.

Despite a limited formal education, she later earned her GED while Quintanilla attended college — a moment he described as transformative.

“She explained to me that I deserved to be a reporter,” Quintanilla said, recalling a pivotal conversation after he faced discrimination early in his career. “She told me to stand up, speak up and be the person I wanted to be.”

Quintanilla’s journalism career began at the San Antonio Express-News where he initially covered the police beat before eventually finding his niche in features and fashion writing. He later worked for major publications including the Los Angeles Times and The Dallas Morning News.

His path, however, was not without obstacles. Quintanilla recounted a painful encounter with a supervisor who used a homophobic slur, prompting him to briefly question his future in journalism before his mother’s encouragement helped him persevere.

That resilience would define a career spanning decades and, ultimately, led him back home to San Antonio.

Today, Quintanilla is best known for embracing the spirit of Fiesta, the city’s annual celebration rooted in history and community. The nickname, “Mr. Fiesta,” was coined by a colleague and reflects his vibrant presence at events across the city where he often showcases elaborate, handmade outfits and accessories.

“Anyone can be Mr. Fiesta,” Quintanilla said. “It’s about community, friendship and kindness.”

His connection to Fiesta runs deeper than costumes. Quintanilla served as grand marshal of the Fiesta Flambeau Parade in 2024 and remains actively involved in local events, nonprofits and volunteer efforts, including work with seniors and community organizations.

He said the most meaningful part of Fiesta is not the spectacle but the people.

“The faces of Fiesta — that’s what stays with you,” he said. “We are all part of it.”

Though officially retired, Quintanilla remains busy writing, mentoring and giving back to the community. His legacy, much like his iconic outfits, continues to grow one story at a time.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Michael Quintanilla in the video player above.

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Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.