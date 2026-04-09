Pickup Lines: Bexar County commissioner shares cancer battle, turns diagnosis into call for early screenings

SAN ANTONIO – The latest episode of Pickup Lines features Bexar County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores, who says the fight of her life began just as voters were heading to the polls.

The longtime public servant revealed she was diagnosed with colon cancer during her 2024 reelection campaign — a moment she describes as both frightening and transformative.

“Though I have not chosen colon cancer, God has entrusted me with it,” Clay-Flores said.

The diagnosis came just days before early voting for the general election. Clay-Flores said her doctor confirmed she had a large bleeding tumor. Within 24 hours, she said she had to mentally prepare for both the political fight ahead and the medical battle she never expected.

Clay-Flores’ story begins far from the halls of county government. Born in Houston and raised in San Antonio after moving at age 4, she said her childhood was marked by homelessness and an abusive household.

She attended Brackenridge High School, where she became valedictorian — a milestone she said was fueled by determination to overcome her circumstances.

“At a young age, I realized I’m poor, I’m Black, I am Mexican, I am female. I was like, I have nothing going for me,” Clay-Flores said.

Determined to change her future, she set an ambitious goal as a teenager.

“I have to go to college. … I need a full scholarship because I don’t have a rich daddy who’s going to pay for it,” she said.

Her hard work paid off when she earned a full scholarship to Princeton University. While there, she became involved in activism, organizing protests advocating for Asian American and Latino studies programs on campus.

Clay-Flores eventually returned to San Antonio, choosing to invest in the community that shaped her.

“My background is in education,” she said. “I want to be an example … that you come back and invest in your neighborhoods.”

She has served on the Bexar County Commissioners Court since 2021.

After going public with her cancer diagnosis in early 2025, Clay-Flores launched a citywide effort to raise awareness about colon cancer and the importance of screenings.

Today, she is still recovering and working to regain her energy. But she remains focused on her message to the community: Early detection can save lives.

“Getting a colonoscopy is way more fun than having surgery for a bleeding colon cancer tumor,” she said.

Watch the full Pickup Lines with Rebeca Clay-Flores in the video player above.

More Pickup Lines episodes:

Ernie Zuniga started Pickup Lines, a digital talk show, straight from his vehicle. The segments feature a diverse range of guests, including executives, small business owners, and everyday individuals, as they share personal journeys, news, and stories.