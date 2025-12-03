KSAT team shares photos from their high school sports days
Photos were shown during KSAT Sports Now on Tuesday
Members of the KSAT team took a trip down memory lane during KSAT Sports Now on Tuesday, sharing photos from their days playing high school sports.
The team’s athletic backgrounds include a range of sports such as track and field, football, basketball, tennis and lacrosse.
Watch the full video in the video player above to view sports photos from the KSAT team.
Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.