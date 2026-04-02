Agencies refuse to identify student who shot teacher at Hill Country College Preparatory High School

BULVERDE, Texas – Three days after a 15-year-old student shot a teacher and then turned the gun on himself at Hill Country College Preparatory High School, government agencies are still refusing to identify the shooter.

KSAT Investigates is pushing to learn who the shooter was because their history can reveal missed warning signs and whether systems meant to prevent violence failed.

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The student was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Comal County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO). The agency said the student brought his grandfather’s gun to school, and his family was waiting in the reunification line.

CCSO said a school resource officer, who is a Bulverde police officer, was not at the school when the shooting happened.

Texas law requires all public schools to have at least one armed security officer or armed school personnel at each public school campus statewide.

The teacher, whom the Comal Independent School District and the Comal County Sheriff’s Office have refused to identify, is at a hospital in San Antonio. The sheriff told KSAT earlier this week that she is awake and conscious, and is able to communicate by squeezing hands.

CCSO is still investigating the unnamed student’s motive, but investigators believe he had been experiencing academic challenges, including failing several classes.

The Texas Attorney General has consistently ruled that privacy rights don’t extend after death, meaning agencies can’t automatically keep those records secret, even if the person is a minor at the time of death.

KSAT Investigates has called and emailed the Comal County Sheriff’s Office, Comal ISD, Comal County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 and the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office numerous times since Monday. All agencies have refused to release that information.

A representative for the Comal County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2 cited the Texas Family Code for the reason to refuse releasing the shooter’s identity, stating that “Texas law requires that identifying information related to juveniles involved in delinquent conduct remain confidential.”

In a phone call with KSAT Investigates on Wednesday afternoon, a Comal ISD spokeswoman said she could not release the shooter’s identity because they have his family to consider.

KSAT 12 and several other media outlets won a lawsuit against Uvalde CISD for information related to the Robb Elementary shooting, including records about the shooter. The district was forced to release records in 2025.

KSAT Investigates is going to continue to dig and press to find out how this shooting happened. If you have any information, you can email us at ksatinvestigates@ksat.com or call our tip line at 210-351-1269.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.