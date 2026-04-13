Comal County DA seeks AG’s guidance on whether to identify Hill Country Prep shooter, release records to KSAT

BULVERDE, Texas – The Comal County District Attorney’s Office asked the Texas Attorney General’s Office whether the county has to identify a 15-year-old student who shot a teacher and then turned the gun on himself at Hill County College Preparatory High School.

KSAT Investigates has submitted requests to multiple agencies, including the Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Comal County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, for the shooter’s identity since the March 30 shooting.

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KSAT is requesting this information because learning who the shooter was and their history can reveal missed warning signs and whether systems meant to prevent violence failed.

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Because the student was pronounced dead at the scene, KSAT is following consistent rulings by the Texas Attorney General that privacy rights do not extend after death.

However, the DA’s office said in the brief that this situation is different because the shooter was a minor, based on its interpretation of Section 58.008 of the Texas Family Code.

In the brief, the DA’s office said that it received a call last Friday from Jesse Harvey of the AG’s office, indicating he did not believe the death of a juvenile suspect would cause protections in the Texas Family Code to lapse, but suggested Comal County submit a brief to his office asking for a ruling. Harvey is listed as an Assistant Attorney General III, according to public records.

KSAT has also submitted requests for other records related to the shooting, including an incident report, audio of 911 calls and body-worn camera footage.

The DA’s office also argued these records are exempt from being released because it would hinder the investigation and prosecution of a crime, violate “common law privacies” of other people within the records and include sensitive crime scene images.

KSAT and other media outlets previously won a lawsuit in 2025 regarding the release of records from the 2022 Robb Elementary Shooting. In that case, however, the county and school district argued it had “governmental immunity.”

KSAT Investigates continues to dig and press to find out how the shooting happened. If you have any information, email us at ksatinvestigates@ksat.com or call our tip line at 210-351-1269.

Read more reporting on the KSAT Investigates page.

KSAT continues to follow developments in the Hill Country College Preparatory High School shooting. Read more of our reporting: