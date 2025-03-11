Skip to main content
Clear icon
63º
Join Insider for Free

Local News

1 dead, 1 critically injured after head-on crash in Seguin, police say

Crash happened in the 1600 block of State Highway 46

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

Madalynn Lambert, Content Gatherer

Tags: Seguin, Crash
Police lights and sirens (Copyright 2024 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

SEGUIN, Texas – A 26-year-old man was killed and another man suffered critical injuries after a head-on crash, according to the Seguin Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:52 a.m. on Monday in the 1600 block of State Highway 46.

Recommended Videos

Police said a Ford F-150 collided head-on with a Freightliner truck.

According to police, the Freightliner truck was engulfed in flames upon impact.

The driver of the Freightliner truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Ford F-150 driver, identified as Joshua Green, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger of the vehicle, Matthew Payton, 25, was hospitalized after being critically wounded.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Read also

Copyright 2025 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors
Spencer Heath headshot

Spencer Heath is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Spencer graduated from the University of Texas at Austin, where he studied Radio-Television-Film. He’s worked as a journalist in San Antonio since June of 2022. Outside the newsroom, he enjoys watching movies and spending time with family.

email

Madalynn Lambert headshot

Madalynn Lambert is a Content Gatherer at KSAT-12. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2024 with a degree in journalism and minors in global and science communication.

email

instagram

Loading...

Recommended Videos

KSAT DEALS