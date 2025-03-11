1 dead, 1 critically injured after head-on crash in Seguin, police say

SEGUIN, Texas – A 26-year-old man was killed and another man suffered critical injuries after a head-on crash, according to the Seguin Police Department.

The crash happened around 7:52 a.m. on Monday in the 1600 block of State Highway 46.

Police said a Ford F-150 collided head-on with a Freightliner truck.

According to police, the Freightliner truck was engulfed in flames upon impact.

The driver of the Freightliner truck was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the Ford F-150 driver, identified as Joshua Green, was pronounced dead on the scene. The passenger of the vehicle, Matthew Payton, 25, was hospitalized after being critically wounded.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.