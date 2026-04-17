Family seeking answers in 2020 murder case after facing years-long delays

SAN ANTONIO – Years after a 17-year-old boy was murdered, his family is demanding answers from the Bexar County District Attorney’s office on why the case has not been resolved.

Moses Johnson said his family has grown increasingly frustrated over the lack of progress in prosecuting the person who shot and killed his son, also named Moses Johnson, in June 2020.

Nearly six years later, the case has yet to go to trial.

“I’ve been waiting and waiting, going on six years — nothing,“ Johnson said. ”It’s frustrating. I don’t know what’s going on, but somebody needs to do something about it.”

Court records show the case has faced a series of legal setbacks and delays. In 2023, a judge suppressed key evidence. An appeals court overturned that ruling in 2024, allowing the evidence to be used.

The defense then appealed to the state’s highest criminal court, which agreed in January 2025 to review the case. More than a year later, that review is still pending.

Gilberto Perez has been charged with murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a shooting on Monday, June 29, 2020, booking records show. (KSAT)

The family said the teen left home that day to pick up a pair of shoes from a friend who lived nearby. The friend had prior issues with a man identified by police as Gilberto Perez.

Johnson said the group was walking along a street when Perez got into a vehicle, turned around and approached them. An argument followed, and shots were fired.

The teen died at the scene.

Johnson said the lack of communication from prosecutors has added to the family’s frustration.

“My question is, why can’t you sit down and talk to us, give us that kind of information?” he said. “Why can’t we just pick up the phone and know what’s going on?”

Despite the delays, the family said they will continue pushing for answers and accountability.

“We’re still waiting,” Johnson said. “We want answers. We want justice.”

The DA’s office said it has been in contact with the Johnson family and empathizes with the family for the frustrations about the lengthy process, in a statement to KSAT, but said it remains committed to supporting the family.

The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has kept Moses’ next of kin informed about our team’s filing of the appeal, why it was being filed, and its pending status through both in-person notifications and text messages. Once a case enters the appeals process, the scheduling and review are at the discretion of the appellate court, which is beyond our control. “Currently, the case is under review by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, and we remain hopeful for a favorable outcome when the opinion is issued. “We understand that this process can take a significant amount of time, and we empathize with the frustration that Moses’ family may be feeling. However, our commitment to supporting the family during this challenging period remains strong, and we will provide them with updates as soon as they become available.” Bexar County District Attorney's Office

The Johnson family said it has not heard from the office since 2023, and when they went last week to get answers, they weren’t given any.

Perez has been in the Bexar County jail since his July 2020 arrest. If he goes to trial and is convicted, he faces up to life in prison.

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