Family of San Antonio woman killed in 2022 says DA’s silence, repeated delays deepens their grief

BEXAR COUNTY, Texas – The family of Mary Ann Pompa, a San Antonio mother killed in 2022, said years of silence and delays from the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office have left them angry and unsure whether her case will ever go before a jury.

Pompa was found dead in her bedroom while her young children were inside the home, relatives said. Her husband, Pedro Pompa, 43, was charged with murder, but the case was later dismissed by prosecutors.

“It’s absurd. It’s an insult. It’s a slap in the face,” Christopher Hernandez, Mary Ann’s uncle, said. “That should have never happened.”

At a 2023 town hall with District Attorney Joe Gonzales and San Antonio Police Chief William McManus, Hernandez confronted Gonzales about the case.

Gonzales responded that it was the first he had heard of the case but said he promised to look into the matter and get the family answers, Hernandez said.

The family, however, said those answers never came.

In 2024, Pedro Pompa was arrested again — this time accused of strangling another woman. The woman in this case survived the alleged attack.

While attending court in 2025 to support that victim, Mary Ann’s relatives said they were stunned to learn from courthouse security — not from the district attorney’s office — that a grand jury had re-indicted Pompa in Mary Ann’s 2022 killing.

“We found out not through any other means but through the court’s security,” a family member said. “None of that information was shared with us.”

According to court records reviewed by KSAT, the strangulation case has been reset for trial 10 times and the murder case six times. Although a trial is set for April, the family said they have little confidence the dates will hold.

They allege the assigned prosecutor has sometimes failed to appear in court and has not kept them updated on the status of either case.

“We’re going to be there every step of the way until we find justice for Mary Ann because we’re not going to settle for anything less,” Hernandez said. “We need Mr. Gonzales to supervise this case as if it was his own child.”

KSAT has reached out to the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office. A spokesperson sent KSAT the following statement:

Since the case against Pedro Pompa was first filed with our office, the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office has maintained consistent communication with Mary Ann’s family. Our team has engaged in multiple conversations, including an in-person meeting, to ensure the family remained informed about court proceedings and developments in the case. In March 2024, our team met with Mary Ann’s family to discuss the initial murder case from 2022 that was closed and why it would not be reopened at the current time. During this meeting, we provided a detailed explanation of the facts and circumstances, as well as the reasons why the available evidence at that time was insufficient to move forward with prosecution. While the family expressed disappointment, they understood the necessity of dismissing the case based on the evidence at hand. In 2025, the murder charge was re-filed, and the case was subsequently indicted. The prosecutor then assigned to the case made efforts to notify Mary Ann’s family of the indictment; however, the phone number we had on file was out of service. To ensure the family remained informed, our victim advocate successfully established contact with them. Following the reassignment of the case to the 144th District Court, a new victim advocate was assigned. On February 26, 2026, the advocate spoke to Mary Ann’s family to introduce themselves as the new point of contact. During this conversation, the advocate explained that a meeting would be arranged with the newly assigned prosecutor once they conclude another active case. At this time, the trial is scheduled for April 9, 2026. We recognize the profound impact this case has had on Mary Ann’s family, and we remain steadfast in our commitment to keeping them informed and supported at every stage. The Bexar County District Attorney’s Office will continue to prioritize open communication, transparency, and compassion as we work toward justice on their behalf. Bexar County District Attorney's Office

