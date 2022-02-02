58º

Man arrested in woman’s death at West Side home, SAPD says

Woman’s cause of death unknown at this time

Rebecca Salinas, Digital Journalist

Pedro Pompa, 39, has been charged with murder, records show. (Bexar County Jail)

SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after San Antonio police found a woman fatally injured in a West Side home on Monday afternoon.

Officers first received a call for a dead person in the 2400 block of Texas Avenue, not far from Culebra Road and North Gen. McMullen Drive, at around 2:20 p.m.

That’s when they found a woman, 39-year-old Mary Ann Pompa injured. First responders tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead shortly after.

Her cause and manner of death were not released by SAPD or the Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Police said they interviewed 39-year-old Pedro Pompa, and his story was inconsistent with evidence at the scene.

He was later booked on a murder charge. His bond is set at $500,000, records show.

The relationship between the man and woman is unknown at this time. Police said the case is still active and under investigation.

