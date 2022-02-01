Man’s body found in creek bed at West Side park

San Antonio police found the body of a man in a creek bed at Ojeda Park.

SAN ANTONIO – The body of a man was discovered Tuesday morning on the city’s West Side.

San Antonio police were called around 11:30 a.m. to Ojeda Park at 1100 North Trinity Street for reports of a dead person, Officer Nick Soliz said.

Officers found the man in a creek bed, Soliz said.

Homicide detectives are investigating to determine if foul play was involved.

Anyone who may have seen something suspicious at the park in the last couple of nights is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 210-207-7635.

