57º

LIVE

Local News

Man shot multiple times on dead-end street just south of downtown, San Antonio police say

Officers called around 4 a.m. to 200 block of Leopold Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

Katrina Webber, Crime Fighters Reporter

Tags: crime, sapd, san antonio, downtown
Leopold street shooting image. (KSAT)

SAN ANTONIO – A 55-year-old man is in critical condition after being found shot in a neighborhood just south of downtown early Tuesday morning, San Antonio police said.

Officers were called around 4 a.m. to the 200 block of Leopold Street, not far from South Presa and Carolina Street after receiving word of shots fired.

According to police, the man was shot multiple times in the chest outside a home on a dead end street. The shooter fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police said neighbors heard the shots and went out to find the man. They don’t know who the man is, or why he was on the street.

The victim was taken by EMS to Brooke Army Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition. His name has not been released.

SAPD said officers did find several shell casings. They are now going door to door, looking for anyone with any information or possible surveillance video, but so far they have not found any clues.

A motive for the shooting is not currently known. The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Ben Spicer is a digital journalist who works the early morning shift for KSAT.

email

Katrina Webber joined KSAT 12 in December 2009. She reports for Good Morning San Antonio. Katrina was born and raised in Queens, NY, but after living in Gulf Coast states for the past decade, she feels right at home in Texas. It's not unusual to find her singing karaoke or leading a song with her church choir when she's not on-air.

email

facebook

twitter