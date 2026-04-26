Man shot multiple times inside downtown parking garage, SAPD says

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers in the area heard shots fired and went into a nearby parking garage in the 200 block of College Street.

SAN ANTONIO – A 19-year-old man was hospitalized after a shooting inside a downtown parking garage, according to the San Antonio Police Department.

Just after 2 a.m. Sunday, officers in the area heard shots fired and went into a nearby parking garage in the 200 block of College Street.

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An SAPD preliminary report states that officers found the man with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers were investigating a verbal argument that occurred before the shooting, SAPD said. It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

A 20-year-old woman was detained for further investigation, according to the report.

Additional information was not immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

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