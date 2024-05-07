88º
Third suspect arrested in connection with armored truck robbery on Northeast Side

Stolen money recovered following robbery in the 5100 block of Walzem Road

Spencer Heath, Digital Journalist

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

SAN ANTONIO – A third suspect has been arrested in connection with the robbery of an armored truck on the Northeast Side.

The robbery happened around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 5100 block of Walzem Road while a Brink’s armored truck was parked at an ATM to refill it, police said.

After the robbery, SAPD’s Eagle Helicopter came across the trio’s vehicle speeding on Interstate 35 and followed it into a neighborhood in the 3800 block of Morning Drive in Schertz.

Police arrested Glenn MacGarity, 41, after he was dropped off in the neighborhood with the cash, SAPD said. Anneil Tedder, 31, was found on foot and placed in police custody.

Diontay Roberson, 23, who was at large following the robbery, was arrested without incident, SAPD said.

All three suspects will be charged with aggravated, according to SAPD.

Two schools near the neighborhood were temporarily locked down as authorities searched for the trio.

A SWAT team also responded to the scene to help with crowd control in the neighborhood, police said.

