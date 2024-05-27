All San Antonio-area election results from the Texas Primary runoffs for May 28, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 28, 2024

While a majority of party nominations were decided in the March Primary election in Texas, there are still a handful of races that need to be determined.

Voters headed to the polls on Tuesday to choose between two candidates who didn’t capture more than 50% of the vote in the March Primary.

The winners of the runoff primary will advance to the General Election in November.

Find election results by clicking the links below, or use the drop-down menu above to find the specific election you’re interested in.

More information on the runoff races

US Representative District 23 (R): The incumbent, Tony Gonzales, faces Brandon Herrera. The winner will face Democrat

US Representative District 28 (R): Jay Furman faces Lazaro Garza Jr. The winner will take on the Democratic incumbent, Henry Cuellar .

US Representative District 35 (R): Michael Rodriguez faces Steven Wright . The winner will face the Democratic incumbent, Greg Casar .

Texas House District 44 (R): The incumbent, John Kuempel, faces Alan Schoolcraft. The winner will face Democrat Eric Norman .

Texas House District 80 (D): Cecilia Castellano faces Rosie Cuellar. The winner will face Republican and former Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin Jr.

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 1 (D): The incumbent, Rebeca Clay-Flores, faces Amanda Gonzalez . The winner will face Republican Lina Prado.

73rd Judicial District Judge (D): Elizabeth Martinez faces Ana Laura Ramirez. There is no Republican on the ballot.

Uvalde County Sheriff (R): Ruben Nolasco, the incumbent, faces Otto Arnim. There is no Democrat on the primary ballot.

Texas House District 21 (R): Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan faces rival David Covey. There is no Democrat on the primary ballot.

State Board of Education District 10 (R): The incumbent, Tom Maynard faces Mary Bone . There is no Democrat on the primary ballot.

Atascosa County Attorney (R): Molly Groesbeck Solis faces the incumbent, Lucinda A. Vickers . There is no Democrat on the primary ballot.

Atascosa Co. Constable Precinct 4 (R): John “Andy” Rutherford faces Ernest “EJ” Lozano . There is no Democrat on the primary ballot.

Bandera County Sheriff (R): Josh Teitge faces the incumbent, Daniel R. (Dan) Butts . There is no Democrat on the primary ballot.

Comal County Commissioner Precinct 1 (R): Doug Leecock faces Joyce Yannuzzi . The winner will face Democrat Julie P. Sanders .

Frio County Commissioner Precinct 1 (D): The incumbent, Joe Vela , faces Luis Cuellar . There is no Republican on the primary ballot.

Guadalupe County Commissioner Precinct 1 (R): Jacqueline “Jackie” Ott faces Dustin Engelke . The winner will take on Democrat Nahomie Alanis .

Karnes County Commissioner Precinct 1 (R): David Wiatrek faces Lin Havron . The winner will go against Democrat Manuel Delagarza Jr.

Karnes County Commissioner Precinct 3 (R): The incumbent, James Rosales, faces Jordan Ray Behring. There is no Democrat on the primary ballot.

