Key race election results for Texas Primary runoff on May 28, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 28, 2024

While a majority of party nominations were decided in the March Primary election in Texas, there are still a handful of races that need to be determined.

That means voters will head to the polls on May 28 to choose between two candidates who didn’t capture more than 50% of the vote in the March Primary.

The winners of the runoff primary will advance to the General Election in November.

See the results of some of those high-profile races below, followed by background on each:

US Representative District 23 (R)

In the always-competitive district, incumbent Tony Gonzales is facing YouTube personality Brandon Herrera. Gonzales is seeking a third term in Congress. The winner will face Democrat S. Limon. District 23 stretches from Bexar County to El Paso and covers a long stretch of the US-Mexico border.

US Representative District 28 (R)

Jay Furman is facing Lazaro Garza Jr. The winner will take on the Democratic incumbent, Henry Cuellar, who has easily fought off Republican challengers in the past. But Furman or Garza will surely try to seize the moment after Cuellar and his wife were indicted on federal bribery and money laundering charges. District 28 covers a strip in deep South Texas starting in the eastern outskirts of San Antonio and ending at the U.S.–Mexico border in Laredo.

US Representative District 35 (R)

Michael Rodriguez faces Steven Wright. The winner of the runoff will face the incumbent, Greg Casar, who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary. District 35 includes parts of San Antonio, thin strips of Comal and Hays counties, a portion of Caldwell County, and portions of southern and eastern Austin in Travis County.

Texas House District 44 (R)

Republican state Rep. John Kuempel is in a runoff against Alan Schoolcraft. Kuempel was targeted by Gov. Abbott over the state Rep.’s vote against school vouchers. Abbott backed Schoolcraft in the district, which includes Gonzales and Guadalupe Counties. The winner will face Eric Norman, who ran unopposed in the Democrat primary.

Texas House District 80 (D)

Cecilia Castellano faces Rosie Cuellar, the sister of US Rep. Henry Cuellar. The winner will face former Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin Jr., who won the GOP Primary outright. The district includes Atascosa, Dimmit, Frio, Uvalde, Webb (portion), and Zavala counties.

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 1 (D)

Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores faces Amanda Gonzalez. The winner will face Lina Prado, who ran unopposed in the Republican Primary. Precinct 1 includes most of south Bexar County.

73rd Judicial District Judge (D)

Elizabeth Martinez faces Ana Laura Ramirez. There is no Republican on the ballot. District 73 is a district court in Bexar County.

Uvalde County Sheriff (R)

Ruben Nolasco, the incumbent, received 39% of the vote in March. Otto Arnim captured 29% of the vote. There is no Democrat on the primary ballot.

Texas House District 21 (R)

While this race is out of the San Antonio area, it is a marquee contest in Texas.

Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan faces rival David Covey, a former chairman of the Orange County Republican Party who has been endorsed by Attorney General Ken Paxton, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and former President Donald Trump. The winner will win the district since there were no Democratic Primary for this race.

