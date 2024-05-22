Spriester Sessions: Republican Brandon Herrera aims to unseat incumbent Tony Gonzales in Congress

SAN ANTONIO – Brandon Herrera didn’t have political ambitions, he says, until last year when he saw how his representative in the U.S. House of Representatives, Tony Gonzales, was voting in Washington.

That spurred him to seek office and try to take that job from Gonzales. By the filing deadline, there were four candidates looking to unseat the two-time incumbent congressman.

Gonzales came out on top in the March 4 primary election with 46% of the vote, double the votes of second-place finisher Herrera. But it wasn’t the required 50-plus percent needed to take the nomination outright, setting up a showdown on May 28 between Gonzales and Herrera, a gun manufacturer and YouTube personality.

Herrera sat down for a Spriester Sessions interview before the Primary runoff and talked about what got him in the race, his disappointment in Gonzales, his campaign and how he says he is being taken out of context in attack ads leading up to the election. Watch the video at the top of the article.

District 23 stretches along the border from El Paso to San Antonio and includes Uvalde, Fort Stockton, Del Rio, Eagle Pass, Big Bend and more. Gonzales was first elected to represent the district in 2020. Watch also: Spriester Sessions with Congressman Tony Gonzales.

The winner of the May 28 runoff will face Democrat Santos Limon, a civil engineer and small business owner who beat Lee Bausinger in the March Primary.