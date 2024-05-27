Frio County election results for Texas Primary runoff on May 28, 2024

Search Your Local Races Find Race Results

In the race for the Democratic nomination for Frio County Commissioner Precinct 1, the incumbent, Joe Vela, got the most votes in March, with 48% of the vote. He faces Luis Cuellar, who received 33% of the vote. There is no Republican on the primary ballot, so the winner of the runoff will very likely become the next Frio County Commissioner.

