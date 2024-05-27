97º
Frio County election results for Texas Primary runoff on May 28, 2024

Election results will begin populating after polls close at 7 p.m.

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 28, 2024

In the race for the Democratic nomination for Frio County Commissioner Precinct 1, the incumbent, Joe Vela, got the most votes in March, with 48% of the vote. He faces Luis Cuellar, who received 33% of the vote. There is no Republican on the primary ballot, so the winner of the runoff will very likely become the next Frio County Commissioner.

Frio County

Frio County Commissioner Precinct 1 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Joe Vela *(D)
00%
Luis Cuellar (D)
00%
*Incumbent

