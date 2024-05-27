Atascosa County election results for Texas Primary runoff on May 28, 2024

Search Your Local Races Find Race Results

In the race for the Republican nomination for county attorney, Molly Groesbeck Solis was the top vote getter in March, capturing 41% of the vote. The incumbent, Lucinda A. Vickers, came in second with 35% of the vote. There is no Democrat on the primary ballot, so the winner will very likely be the Atascosa County Attorney next year.

John “Andy” Rutherford received 36% of the vote in March for the Republican nomination in the Constable Precinct 4 race. He faces Ernest “EJ” Lozano, who captured 35% of the vote. There is no Democrat on the primary ballot, so the winner will very likely be the Precinct 4 Constable next year.

