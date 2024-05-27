97º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Vote 2024

Atascosa County election results for Texas Primary runoff on May 28, 2024

Election results will begin populating after polls close at 7 p.m.

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2024, Atascosa County, Election Results
Vote 2024 Election Results

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 28, 2024

Search Your Local Races

In the race for the Republican nomination for county attorney, Molly Groesbeck Solis was the top vote getter in March, capturing 41% of the vote. The incumbent, Lucinda A. Vickers, came in second with 35% of the vote. There is no Democrat on the primary ballot, so the winner will very likely be the Atascosa County Attorney next year.

John “Andy” Rutherford received 36% of the vote in March for the Republican nomination in the Constable Precinct 4 race. He faces Ernest “EJ” Lozano, who captured 35% of the vote. There is no Democrat on the primary ballot, so the winner will very likely be the Precinct 4 Constable next year.

Atascosa County

Atascosa County Attorney (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Lucinda A. Vickers *(R)
00%
Molly Groesbeck Solis (R)
00%
*Incumbent

Atascosa County Constable Precinct 4 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

John "Andy" Rutherford (R)
00%
Ernest "EJ" Lozano (R)
00%

Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Recommended Videos