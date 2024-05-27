Karnes County election results for Texas Primary runoff on May 28, 2024

Search Your Local Races
There are two Republican nominations to be decided in the runoff.
In the race for Karnes County Commissioner Precinct 1, David Wiatrek received 41% of the vote in the March primary. He faces Lin Havron, who captured 31% of the vote in March. The winner of the runoff will go against Manuel Delagarza Jr., who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary.
The other race is for Karnes County Commissioner Precinct 3. The incumbent, James Rosales, got 35% of the vote in March. He faces Jordan Ray Behring, who received 34% of the vote. There is no Democrat on the primary ballot, so the winner of the runoff will very likely assume the seat.
Karnes County
Votes
%
David Wiatrek (R)
Lin Havron (R)
Votes
%
James Rosales *(R)
Jordan Ray Buehring (R)
