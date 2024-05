Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 28, 2024

In the race for the Republican nomination for Comal County Commissioner Precinct 1, Doug Leecock received 45% of the vote in March. He faces Joyce Yannuzzi, who captured 41% of the vote. The winner of the runoff will face off in November against Julie P. Sanders, who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

