These are the candidates seeking nomination in GOP, Democratic primary runoffs

While a majority of party nominations were decided in the March Primary election in Texas, there are still a handful of races that need to be determined.

That means voters will head to the polls on May 28 to choose between two candidates who didn’t capture more than 50% of the vote in the March Primary.

The winners of the runoff primary will advance to the General Election in November.

Here’s a rundown of those races that voters in the San Antonio area will decide:

US Representative District 23 (R)

Tony Gonzales and Brandon Herrera are in a runoff for the US Rep. District 23 GOP nomination. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

In the always-competitive district, incumbent Tony Gonzales was unable to avoid a runoff - falling just short of the 50% needed to secure the nomination. He’ll face Brandon Herrera, who received just over 20% of the vote. The winner will face Democrat S. Limon, who defeated Lee Bausinger in the Democratic Primary. District 23 stretches from Bexar County to El Paso and covers a long stretch of the US-Mexico border.

US Representative District 28 (R)

Jay Furman and Lazaro Garza Jr. are in a runoff for the US Rep. District 28 GOP nomination. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Jay Furman was the top vote getter in the race in March, capturing 45% of the vote. Furman will face Lazaro Garza Jr. The winner will take on the incumbent, Henry Cuellar, who for the first time in years, ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary. While Cuellar has easily fought off Republican challengers in the past, Furman or Garza will surely try to seize the moment after Cuellar and his wife were indicted on federal bribery and money laundering charges. District 28 covers a strip in deep South Texas starting in the eastern outskirts of San Antonio and ending at the U.S.–Mexico border in Laredo.

US Representative District 35 (R)

Michael Rodriguez and Steven Wright are in a runoff for the US Rep. District 35 GOP nomination. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Michael Rodriguez received the most votes in the March Primary with 27% of the vote. Rodriguez will face Steven Wright, who garnered 25% of the vote. The winner of the runoff will face the incumbent, Greg Casar, who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary. District 35 includes parts of San Antonio, thin strips of Comal and Hays counties, a portion of Caldwell County, and portions of southern and eastern Austin in Travis County.

Texas House District 44 (R)

John Kuempel and Alan Schoolcraft are in a runoff for the State Rep. District 44 GOP nomination. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Republican state Rep. John Kuempel is headed to a runoff against Alan Schoolcraft. Kuempel was targeted by Gov. Abbott over the state Rep.’s vote against school vouchers. Abbott backed Schoolcraft in the district, which includes Gonzales and Guadalupe Counties. Kuempel received 46% of the vote in March while Schoolcraft edged him with 47%. The winner will face Eric Norman, who ran unopposed in the Democrat primary.

Texas House District 80 (D)

Cecilia Castellano and Rosie Cuellar are in a runoff for the State Rep. District 80 Democratic nomination. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Cecilia Castellano captured the most votes in March, 27%, among the field of five candidates. Coming in a close second was Rosie Cuellar, who got 25%. She is the sister of US Rep. Henry Cuellar. The winner will face former Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin Jr., who won the GOP Primary outright. The district includes Atascosa, Dimmit, Frio, Uvalde, Webb (portion), and Zavala counties.

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 1 (D)

Rebeca Clay-Flores and Amanda Gonzalez are in a runoff for the Bexar County Commissioner Pct. 1 Democratic nomination. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores was unable to avoid a runoff in a very crowded Democratic primary. Clay-Flores, who captured 46% of the vote, will face Amanda Gonzalez, who received 20% of the vote. The winner will face Lina Prado, who ran unopposed in the Republican Primary. Precinct 1 includes most of south Bexar County.

73rd Judicial District Judge (D)

Elizabeth Martinez and Ana Laura Ramirez are in a runoff for the 73rd Judicial District Judge Democratic nomination. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Elizabeth Martinez was the top vote getter in the race in March, capturing 43% of the vote. She will face Ana Laura Ramirez, who received 35% of the vote. There is no Republican on the ballot. District 73 is a district court in Bexar County,

Texas House District 21 (R)

While this race is out of the San Antonio area, it is a marquee contest in Texas.

According to the Texas Tribune, Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan is facing a runoff election after he failed to secure a majority of votes in the March Primary voting, the clearest sign to date of his precarious position within the Republican Party. Phelan advanced to the runoff with rival David Covey, a former chairman of the Orange County Republican Party who has been endorsed by Attorney General Ken Paxton, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller and former President Donald Trump. The winner will win the district since there were no Democratic Primary for this race.

State Board of Education District 10 (R)

The incumbent, Tom Maynard, was forced into a runoff after he received 49% of the votes in March. He will face Mary Bone, who captured 40% of the vote. There is no Democrat on the primary ballot.

Atascosa County Attorney (R)

Molly Groesbeck Solis was the top vote getter in March, capturing 41% of the vote. The incumbent, Lucinda A. Vickers, came in second with 35% of the vote. There is no Democrat on the primary ballot.

Atascosa Co. Constable Precinct 4 (R)

John “Andy” Rutherford received 36% of the vote in March. He will face Ernest “EJ” Lozano, who captured 35% of the vote. There is no Democrat on the primary ballot.

Bandera County Sheriff (R)

Josh Teitge was the top vote getter in March, capturing 44% of the vote. He will face the incumbent, Daniel R. (Dan) Butts, who received 33% of the vote. There is no Democrat on the primary ballot.

Comal County Commissioner Precinct 1 (R)

Doug Leecock received 45% of the vote in March, and will face Joyce Yannuzzi, who captured 41% of the vote. The winner will face Julie P. Sanders, who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

Frio County Commissioner Precinct 1 (D)

The incumbent, Joe Vela, got the most votes in March, with 48% of the vote. He will face Luis Cuellar, who received 33% of the vote. There is no Republican on the primary ballot.

Guadalupe County Commissioner Precinct 1 (R)

Jacqueline “Jackie” Ott was the top vote getter, receiving 31% of the vote in March. She will face Dustin Engelke, who got 26% of the vote. The winner will face Nahomie Alanis, who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

Karnes County Commissioner Precinct 1 (R)

David Wiatrek received 41% of the vote in March. He will face Lin Havron, who captured 31% of the vote. The winner will go against Manuel Delagarza Jr., who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

Karnes County Commissioner Precinct 3 (R)

The incumbent, James Rosales, got 35% of the vote in March. He will face Jordan Ray Behring, who received 34% of the vote. There is no Democrat on the primary ballot.

Uvalde County Sheriff (R)

Ruben Nolasco and Otto Arnim are in a runoff for the Uvalde County Sheriff GOP nomination. (Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.)

Ruben Nolasco, the incumbent, received 39% of the vote in March. Otto Arnim captured 29% of the vote. There is no Democrat on the primary ballot.