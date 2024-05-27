99º
Common Grounds: Power of a voucher measured in Texas House runoff between Kuempel, Schoolcraft

School vouchers are at the center of State Representative District 44 GOP runoff race

The idea behind KSAT’s “Common Grounds” series hosted by anchors Myra Arthur and Steve Spriester is to take on events and issues that affect South Texas.

In this second episode (watch above), we focus on the school voucher issue in Texas and how it has Gov. Greg Abbott targeting members of his own party, by putting his money and reputation behind beating people like longtime Republican State Rep. John Kuempel, who represents District 44.

Abbott has put his support behind former state Rep. Alan Schoolcraft, who supports school vouchers, to help pay for private school tuition.

Spriester talks with both candidates about their stance on vouchers, and then our “Power Panel” of experts breaks down what vouchers could mean for Texas.

This episode was filmed at Gold on the South Side.

This series will be taped at different local coffee shops around our area, with the idea we can have different opinions but still have civilized conversations, with the help of a little caffeine!

