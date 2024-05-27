100º
Common Grounds: Opposites Tony Gonzales, Brandon Herrera face off in final stretch of Congressional runoff

Tony Gonzales, Brandon Herrera speak to Steve Spriester

Steve Spriester, Anchor

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Bill Taylor, Producer

Dale L. Keller, Photojournalist

Robert Samarron, Photojournalist

Valerie Gomez, Video Editor

The idea behind KSAT’s “Common Grounds” series, hosted by anchors Myra Arthur and Steve Spriester, is to take on events and issues that affect South Texas.

In this first episode (watch above), one of the topics is the U.S. Rep. District 23 Republican runoff race between two-term incumbent Tony Gonzales and YouTube show host and gunmaker Brandon Herrera.

Spriester interviews both candidates and then our “Power Panel” of political experts give their opinion on that race, the direction of Democrats and Republicans in Texas and more.

This episode was shot at Commonwealth Coffee near downtown San Antonio.

“Common Grounds” will be taped at different local coffee shops around our area, with the idea we can have different opinions but still have civilized conversations, with the help of a little caffeine!

