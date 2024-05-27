97º
Join Insider for Free

WEATHER ALERT

Vote 2024

Bexar County election results for Texas Primary runoff on May 28, 2024

Election results will begin populating after polls close at 7 p.m.

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Tags: Vote 2024, Bexar County, Rebeca Clay-Flores, Amanda Gonzalez, Elizabeth Martinez, Ana Laura Ramirez, Election Results
Vote 2024 (Graham Media Group)

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 28, 2024

Search Your Local Races

Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores was unable to avoid a runoff in a very crowded Democratic primary in March. Clay-Flores, who captured 46% of the vote, faces Amanda Gonzalez, who received 20% of the vote. The winner will face Lina Prado, who ran unopposed in the Republican Primary, in November. Precinct 1 includes most of south Bexar County.

Elizabeth Martinez was the top vote getter in the race in March for the Democratic nomination for 73rd Judicial District Judge, capturing 43% of the vote. She faces Ana Laura Ramirez, who received 35% of the vote. There is no Republican on the ballot, so the winner will very likely be the next District Judge in the 73rd Judicial District.

Bexar County

Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 1 (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Rebeca Clay-Flores*(D)
00%
Amanda Gonzalez(D)
00%
*Incumbent

73rd Judicial District Judge (D)

Candidate

Votes

%

Elizabeth Martinez(D)
00%
Ana Laura Ramirez(D)
00%

Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page.

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author

David Ibañez has been managing editor of KSAT.com since the website's launch in October 2000.

email

Recommended Videos