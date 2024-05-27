Bexar County election results for Texas Primary runoff on May 28, 2024

Search Your Local Races
Precinct 1 Bexar County Commissioner Rebeca Clay-Flores was unable to avoid a runoff in a very crowded Democratic primary in March. Clay-Flores, who captured 46% of the vote, faces Amanda Gonzalez, who received 20% of the vote. The winner will face Lina Prado, who ran unopposed in the Republican Primary, in November. Precinct 1 includes most of south Bexar County.
Elizabeth Martinez was the top vote getter in the race in March for the Democratic nomination for 73rd Judicial District Judge, capturing 43% of the vote. She faces Ana Laura Ramirez, who received 35% of the vote. There is no Republican on the ballot, so the winner will very likely be the next District Judge in the 73rd Judicial District.
Bexar County
Votes
%
Rebeca Clay-Flores*(D)
Amanda Gonzalez(D)
Votes
%
Elizabeth Martinez(D)
Ana Laura Ramirez(D)
