92º
Join Insider for Free

BREAKING NEWS

Vote 2024

LIVE at 7: Election night livestream for results, reaction, analysis of May 28 Texas primary runoff

KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur convene the ‘Power Panel’ to cover election night live

Steve Spriester, Anchor

Myra Arthur, Anchor/Reporter

Landon Lowe, Producer

Kolten Parker, Digital Executive Producer

Tags: Elections, Vote 2024
. (KSAT)

Get more election news, results on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page. Find all election results starting at 7 p.m. here.

KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur are hosting a livestream Tuesday night with real-time election results for the May 28 Texas Primary runoff election.

We’ll cover races including Congressional District 23 GOP runoff between Tony Gonzales and Brandon Herrera, Texas House District 44 between John Kuempel and Alan Schoolcraft, Texas House District 21 between Speaker Dade Phelan and David Covey, Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 1 between Rebeca Clay-Flores and Amanda Gonzalez.

Several reporters and other guests will join the stream in the KSAT newsroom and from watch parties throughout the area.

Panelists for the livestream include:

  • Molly Cox, former CEO for SA2020 and now the owner of her own consulting business
  • Demonte Alexander, a military veteran and a local political consultant
  • Kevin Wolff, former Bexar County Precinct 3 Commissioner

Copyright 2024 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Authors

Steve Spriester started at KSAT in 1995 as a general assignments reporter. Now, he anchors the station's top-rated 5, 6 and 10 p.m. newscasts.

email

facebook

twitter

Myra Arthur is passionate about San Antonio and sharing its stories. She graduated high school in the Alamo City and always wanted to anchor and report in her hometown. Myra anchors KSAT News at 6:00 p.m. and hosts and reports for the streaming show, KSAT Explains. She joined KSAT in 2012 after anchoring and reporting in Waco and Corpus Christi.

email

twitter

Recommended Videos