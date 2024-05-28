LIVE at 7: Election night livestream for results, reaction, analysis of May 28 Texas primary runoff

Get more election news, results on KSAT’s Vote 2024 page. Find all election results starting at 7 p.m. here.

KSAT anchors Steve Spriester and Myra Arthur are hosting a livestream Tuesday night with real-time election results for the May 28 Texas Primary runoff election.

We’ll cover races including Congressional District 23 GOP runoff between Tony Gonzales and Brandon Herrera, Texas House District 44 between John Kuempel and Alan Schoolcraft, Texas House District 21 between Speaker Dade Phelan and David Covey, Bexar County Commissioner Precinct 1 between Rebeca Clay-Flores and Amanda Gonzalez.

Several reporters and other guests will join the stream in the KSAT newsroom and from watch parties throughout the area.

Panelists for the livestream include: