Uvalde County election results for Texas Primary runoff on May 28, 2024

The ballot for Uvalde County Sheriff is a two-man race for the Republican nomination between incumbent Ruben Nolasco, who was first elected as county sheriff in 2021, and Republican challenger Otto Arnim. Both failed to reach the 50% plus one vote threshold to win when voters first cast their ballots during the primary on March 5. Nolasco finished in first place with about 10 percentage points more than Arnim. The Democratic Party in Uvalde County chose not to enter a candidate for the sheriff’s race, so the winner of the runoff will very likely be the Uvalde County sheriff.

In Texas House District 80 (D), Cecilia Castellano faces Rosie Cuellar, the sister of US Rep. Henry Cuellar. The winner will face former Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin Jr., who won the GOP Primary outright. The district includes Atascosa, Dimmit, Frio, Uvalde, Webb (portion), and Zavala counties.

