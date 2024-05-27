US Representative election results for Texas Primary runoff on May 28, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 28, 2024

Search Your Local Races Find Race Results

US Representative District 23 (R)

In the always-competitive district, incumbent Tony Gonzales is facing YouTube personality Brandon Herrera. Gonzales is seeking a third term in Congress. The winner will face Democrat S. Limon. District 23 stretches from Bexar County to El Paso and covers a long stretch of the US-Mexico border.

US Representative District 28 (R)

Jay Furman is facing Lazaro Garza Jr. The winner will take on the Democratic incumbent, Henry Cuellar, who has easily fought off Republican challengers in the past. But Furman or Garza will surely try to seize the moment after Cuellar and his wife were indicted on federal bribery and money laundering charges. District 28 covers a strip in deep South Texas starting in the eastern outskirts of San Antonio and ending at the U.S.–Mexico border in Laredo.

US Representative District 35 (R)

Michael Rodriguez faces Steven Wright. The winner of the runoff will face the incumbent, Greg Casar, who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary. District 35 includes parts of San Antonio, thin strips of Comal and Hays counties, a portion of Caldwell County, and portions of southern and eastern Austin in Travis County.

Email Address Sign Up!

Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page.