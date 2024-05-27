Guadalupe County election results for Texas Primary runoff on May 28, 2024

Search Your Local Races
In the race for the Republican nomination for Guadalupe County Commissioner Precinct 1, Jacqueline “Jackie” Ott was the top vote getter, receiving 31% of the vote during the primary in March. She faces Dustin Engelke, who got 26% of the vote in March. The winner of the runoff will face Nahomie Alanis, who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary.
Guadalupe County
Candidate
Votes
%
Jacqueline "Jackie" Ott (R)
00%
Dustin Engelke (R)
00%
Read the latest election and political headlines on the Vote 2024 page.