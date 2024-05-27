Guadalupe County election results for Texas Primary runoff on May 28, 2024

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 28, 2024

In the race for the Republican nomination for Guadalupe County Commissioner Precinct 1, Jacqueline “Jackie” Ott was the top vote getter, receiving 31% of the vote during the primary in March. She faces Dustin Engelke, who got 26% of the vote in March. The winner of the runoff will face Nahomie Alanis, who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

