Guadalupe County election results for Texas Primary runoff on May 28, 2024

Election results will begin populating after polls close at 7 p.m.

David Ibañez, Web - Managing Editor

Early voting results will be released at 7 p.m. CST on May 28, 2024

In the race for the Republican nomination for Guadalupe County Commissioner Precinct 1, Jacqueline “Jackie” Ott was the top vote getter, receiving 31% of the vote during the primary in March. She faces Dustin Engelke, who got 26% of the vote in March. The winner of the runoff will face Nahomie Alanis, who ran unopposed in the Democratic Primary.

Guadalupe County

Guadalupe County Commissioner Precinct 1 (R)

Candidate

Votes

%

Jacqueline "Jackie" Ott (R)
00%
Dustin Engelke (R)
00%

